Bonds track weaker rand on US rate increase and Mining Charter shock

South African bonds were weaker on Thursday afternoon in volatile trade ahead of the long weekend.

South African markets will be closed on Friday for Youth Day, when the country commemorates the 1976 Soweto student uprising. The revolt was led by black school children protesting against the use of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in schools.

The benchmark R186 bond reversed earlier gains as the market digested the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates.

The 25-basis points increase was expected while the Fed’s hawkish tone had only been expected by some analysts.

The local bond market had earlier tracked a stronger rand, which weakened steadily throughout the day.

At 3.31pm the R186 was bid at 8.495% from Wednesday’s 8.39% and the R207 at 7.47% from 7.37%.

The rand was at R12.8662 to the dollar from R12.6835.

While analysts said a number of factors affected the market on Thursday, the new mining charter contributed to market volatility.

The newly gazetted third iteration of the mining charter increased the requirement for black ownership to 30% for mining rights‚ and 50%-plus-one for prospecting rights. Companies would also have to pay 1% of their annual turnover to the 30% black economic empowerment (BEE) structure before distributions to all shareholders.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said the mining charter had caused a stir in markets, which was worsened by an already stronger dollar. Most emerging-market currencies were similarly affected in the face of the US rate increase.