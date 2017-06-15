Bonds retreat from earlier gains

South African bonds were weaker at midday on Thursday, retreat from earlier gains as the local market digested the US Federal Reserve’s more hawkish stance on further increases in 2017.

At 11.42am the R186 benchmark bond was bid at 8.48% from Wednesday’s 8.39%.

The rand was at R12.8519 to the dollar from R12.6835.

The Fed announced that it would increase interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25%. It also indicated that another increase was probable should the economy grow in line with forecasts.

The Federal open market committee’s statement said that May data indicated that the labour market had continued to strengthen and economic activity had been rising moderately during 2017.

Household spending had picked up in recent months and business fixed investment has continued to expand. US consumer inflation, however, came in weaker than expected‚ raising concern about the pace of rate increases against the Fed’s stated target of 2% core inflation.

The local currency strengthened unexpectedly after the Fed increased interest rates but reversed its earlier gains to shed about 1.33% by midday as the dollar firmed against the euro and the pound.

The rand led the losses among its emerging-market peers. Turkey’s lira lost 0.48% and the Indian rupee 0.27% while Brazil’s real gained 0.2% in intraday trade.

However, Rand Merchant Bank analyst Deon Kohlmeyer said the Fed’s move kept emerging-market currencies buoyant with the recent rand strength being good for bond sentiment. The R186 has broken through the important 8.37% level to potentially target 8.28%.