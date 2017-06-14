Rand strengthens after retail sales growth in April beats expectations

The rand strengthened against hard currencies on Wednesday afternoon, lifted by upbeat retail sales data for April.

Statistics SA reported that retail trade sales increased 1.5% in April compared to the same month in 2016. Economists polled by Bloomberg had estimated 0.6% growth.

While the figures are encouraging, general conditions in domestic spending remain weak and are unlikely to be sustained, Nedbank analysts said. This implies that the Reserve Bank is unlikely to be concerned by demand pressure on prices and be moved to cut interest rates later in 2017, Nedbank said.

Earlier, the RMB-BER business confidence index showed an 11-point drop in the second quarter of 2017 to 29. A score below 50 indicates contraction. All five sectors that make up the index — manufacturing, retail trade, wholesale trade, motor trade and the building sector — were below this level.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said the effect on confidence of recent political events, as well as sovereign ratings downgrades, implied there was little scope for a recovery in private-sector investment and, therefore, growth.

Market focus remains on the US Federal Reserve’s open market committee’s interest-rate decision later today.

At 3.30pm, the dollar had weakened 0.59% to the euro, which the rand usually tracks.

The rand was at R12.6179 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R12.7572, at R14.2232 to the euro from R14.2962, and R16.1454 to the pound from R16.2693.

The euro was at $1.1273 from $1.1207.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that the third decline in the US consumer price index in three months was unlikely to dissuade the Fed from raising rates, but could affect the timing of future increases.

The Fed announcement is expected at 8pm CAT. Consensus is for a 25 basis-point increase to 1.25%.