Rand stable ahead of US interest-rate announcement

The rand was stable against the dollar on Wednesday morning ahead of the Federal open market committee’s decision on interest rates expected later in the day.

The Fed is expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25%.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Isaah Mhlanga said markets were expected to trade sideways ahead of the interest rate decision and press conference with volatility expected only after the event.

Mhlanga said the Fed was also expected to adjust its economic projections only marginally and maintain its focus on another interest rate increase later in the year. "The market pricing for this interest rate increase is 99.6%, but barely 50% for another increase in September," he said

Momentum SP Reid analysts said the Fed’s interest rate increase was largely priced in, "with heightened volatility perhaps only likely in the wake of a statement which departs somewhat from the current narrative".

US consumer price index (CPI) and retail sales data for May are expected later on Wednesday.

Dow Jones Newswires reported that the Fed was likely to increase interest rates unless the consumer inflation data disappointed, with "the risk to this view being that the May inflation report, also due on Wednesday, showed continued soft inflation".

At 9.05am the rand was at R12.7579 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R12.7572, at R14.3144 to the euro from R14.2962 and at R16.3116 to the pound from R16.2693.

The euro was at $1.1218 from $1.1207.

