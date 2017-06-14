Rand calm ahead of expected US interest rate increase

The US Federal Reserve Bank is expected to announce a 25 basis point interest rate increase at 8pm Johannesburg time on Wednesday, taking the ceiling of its funds rate to 1.25% from 1%.

The announcement will be followed by a press conference by the US central bank’s chairwoman Janet Yellen. A key issue will be how quickly the Fed intends to sell some of the $4.5-trillion assets acquired to alleviate 2008’s global economic crisis.

A second interest rate increase during his tenure is likely to spoil the 71st birthday of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that Trump was threatening to replace Yellen with his national economic council director Gary Cohn.

During his campaign, Trump accused Yellen of keeping interest rates low during Barack Obama’s presidency to raise the popularity of the Democratic Party. Shortly after taking office, Trump raised concerns over his respect for central bank independence by reportedly telling Yellen he would like to consider her, like himself, a low-interest-rate person.

The rand was calm at R12.76/$, R14.32/€ and R16.27/£ at 7am.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release April’s retail trade sales figures at 1pm on Wednesday. Figures for the first month of the second quarter of 2017 will provide clues on whether SA will escape a third quarter of economic decline.

Over the first quarter of 2017, retail sales declined 1.1%, with a 0.8% rebound in March failing to compensate for a 2.3% decline in January and 1.6% decline in February.

For calculating GDP, retail sales are bundled with wholesale, motor and tourist accommodation into a segment titled trade, which declined 0.8% in the first quarter, contributing to an overall 0.7% contraction of SA’s economy.

Stats SA reported manufacturing production contracted 4.1% in April from the same month in 2016, but mining production showed a small growth of 1.7%.