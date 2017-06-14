Making sense of a JSE moving sideways

The recent performance of the JSE will have disappointed many South African shareholders. Since 1995, the JSE All Share index has had its downs, but long-term shareholders have been more than compensated for those. Over the same period, average annual returns, calculated monthly, have been 12.9% compared with average headline inflation of 6.2%.

In contrast, between January 2016 and May 2017, the share market moved little in either direction. The worst month in this period was February 2016, with negative annual returns of 4.4%, and the best was the close to 10% in January this year.

A different picture is presented when the JSE All Share index is converted into US dollars: the index (excluding dividends) is up 24% since January 2016, a gain that compares reasonably well with that of the emerging-market benchmark, the MSCI EM index, which is up 28%, and the 19% achieved by the S&P 500.

In dollars, the JSE has over the past two years sustained its close correlation with the EM index, recovering the ground lost against the S&P 500 between 2011 and mid-2016. However, they have realised more in dollars than in local currencies, including the rand, which has strengthened materially against the dollar since mid-2016. In rand, the JSE has gained 3% in 2017 (up to June 8) and the EM index is up 10%, while the S&P 500, at record levels in dollars, has gained a mere 2%.