JSE opens firmer as miners recover

The JSE opened firmer on Wednesday as mining stocks recovered while retailers rose ahead of the release of April’s retail sales data later in the day.

The April figures are expected to be in positive territory, but weaker than the previous month. A contraction will raise questions about GDP growth for the rest of the year. Growth is already under pressure after weak mining and manufacturing data.

Early-morning sentiment on the JSE was more positive than at the close on Tuesday as the market awaited a renewed mildly dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve on further rate increases when it announces its rate decision after the JSE close.

A dovish tone would weaken the dollar and benefit the rand, supporting local banking and retail stocks, despite industrials being oversold on technical indicators.

"The JSE delivered a slightly disappointing outcome on Tuesday as domestic equities failed to react to a much-oversold, short-term technical position," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

Industrial counters would have enjoyed additional upside were it not for the stronger rand. "Technically, industrials and banks remain much oversold," Momentum said.

The platinum price was 0.16% up at $927.72/oz with platinum stocks firmer in response, although they may not hold on to these early gains if the rand firms in later trade.

The Dow closed 0.44% higher at 21,328.47 points on Tuesday as tech stocks bounced back. Asian markets were flat as Chinese industrial production and retail sales data were both in line with expectations.

At 9.40am the all share was 0.57% higher at 51,920.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.63%. The platinum index rose 1.30%, gold 0.98%, food and drug retailers 0.77%, resources 0.71% and industrials 0.69%.

Sasol climbed 0.81% to R368.53.

Brait was 0.35% up at R62.73 following disappointing annual results on Tuesday, which led to its share price falling 4.6%.

Harmony was 2.56% up at R24.46 in the gold sector.

Peregrine was up 2.29% to R28.13. It reported on Wednesday morning that revenue for the year to end-March declined 10% to R2.47bn and aftertax profit by 14% to R703m. But it maintained its dividend payment.

Massmart added 1.25% to R109.45 and Shoprite rose 0.39% to R198.78.

Telkom softened 0.68% to R65.87.

Naspers was up 1.62% to R2,584.

Spur rose 1.15% to R30.90.