JSE firmer in upbeat trade as miners gain

The JSE was higher in upbeat trade at midday on Wednesday as platinum and gold stocks gained further momentum from a positive opening.

The platinum price was 0.09% up to $927.13/oz as commodity prices edged higher on Chinese industrial production and retail sales data that came in in line with expectations.

A firmer Brent crude price added to the positive sentiment, with the global oil market recovering from earlier jitters on disruptive production flows from Qatar. Brent crude is 5.3% down in June so far and has not had a positive month since February.

Gold was unchanged at $1,267.17/oz on a flat dollar.

Food and drug retailers trended higher ahead of the release of April retail sales figures. Banks were flat.

Old Mutual Equities boutique head Peter Linley said local stocks were under pressure due to the outcome of the UK election and further potential downgrade jitters.

"US equities were not as hard hit by the surprising UK election outcome, managing to touch an intraday record high last week," Linley said.

Volumes on the JSE were subdued ahead of a rate decision from the US Federal Reserve later in the day. The decision will come after the JSE closes at 5pm.

The market has priced in a 90% possibility of a rate increase of 25 basis points. The Fed is also expected to provide clues on further rate increases in 2017.

Moody’s announced further multiple rating downgrades on South African companies, following on the downgrade of the government’s rating to one notch above junk last Friday. Banks were downgraded on Tuesday.

The companies included AngloGold Ashanti, Steinhoff, Barloworld, Fortress Income Fund, Hyprop, Telkom, Naspers and the Imperial group.

At 12.09pm the all share was 0.52% higher at 51,895.30 points and the blue-chip 40 added 0.48%. The gold index added 1.96% and platinums were 1.94% higher. Food and drug retailers firmed 1.02%.

Among individual shares, Sasol gained 0.87% to R368.76.

Sibanye was 3.13% higher at R17.14 in the gold sector.

Old Mutual firmed 1.54% to R33 among financials.

Brait rebounded 4.38% to R65.25 after falling 4% on Tuesday on disappointing annual results.

Property group Attacq rose 0.57% to R17.75. The group announced earlier it planned to become a real estate investment trust or Reit.

Pharmaceutical group Aspen rose 1.81% to R279.99. It was announced on Tuesday the Competition Commission was investigating the group for suspected excessive pricing of its cancer drugs.