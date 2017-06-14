JSE closes weaker despite retailers gaining on upbeat data

The JSE closed weaker on Wednesday in choppy trade as the firmer rand dragged resources stocks lower while retailers gained on better-than-expected retail sales data.

Banks and financials rose on the rand but industrials softened towards the close. Platinum and gold stocks pared earlier gains despite firmer commodity prices.

Platinum had jumped nearly 2% to $944 an ounce by the JSE’s close with gold 0.85% higher at $1,276.89 on the weaker dollar.

Brent crude was down 2% at $47.10 a barrel with the latest figures reflecting limited progress in the production-cut agreement among oil cartel Opec members.

The dollar weakened against the euro ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision, with the announcement expected at 8pm CAT.

The market has priced in a 90% possibility of a US interest-rate increase, the second this year, but is unsure about the future trajectory given the subdued growth in consumer inflation and wages so far this year. Despite the increase, the Fed statement is expected to be mildly dovish in outlook.

The rand firmed 1% against the dollar on the day following the release of retail sales data for April. Annual retail sales growth accelerated to 1.5% in April, higher than the market’s forecast of 0.6%, from 0.9% in March. Food and drug retailers, as well as general retailers, were up in response despite some analysts cautioning the sector is likely to remain under pressure.

"A meaningfully stronger growth path is unlikely to be sustained in view of the financial pressures on the consumer," said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

However, Capital Economics analyst John Ashbourne said the data suggested the very weak consumer spending that affected growth in the first quarter eased at the start of the second. He said the positive retail data would support GDP growth of 1% for the year. "While manufacturing and retail sales continued to fall at the start of the second quarter, the rate of contraction eased in both sectors. And growth in the mining sector jumped to a two-year high," he said.

The Dow was flat at the JSE’s close, while European markets were mixed.

The all share closed 0.26% lower at 51,489.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.40%. Food and drug retailers climbed 1.47% and general retailers 0.90%. The gold index rose 1%, platinums 0.81%, banks 0.38%, and financials 0.37%. Resources lost 1.33%.

Petrochemical group Sasol closed 0.46% lower at R363.90.

Anglo American was down 2.85% to R171.71, BHP 2.15% to R191.04 and African Rainbow Minerals 3.38% to R78.02.

Richemont closed 1.87% lower at R103.63.

Gold Fields was up 1.58% to R46.93 and Impala Platinum 1.38% to R37.39.

Barclays Africa rose 0.66% to R148.65 and Old Mutual 2.31% to R33.25.

Peregrine Holdings ended the day 4% higher at R28.60. The group reported on Wednesday that revenue for the year to end-March declined 10% to R2.47bn and aftertax profit by 14% to R703m, but it maintained its dividend payment.

Brait rebounded 2.38% to R64 after falling more than 4% on Tuesday on disappointing annual results.

Massmart gained 2.41% to R110.70 and Shoprite 3.12% to R204.17.

Property group Attacq rose 0.62% to R17.76. The group announced earlier that it planned to become a real estate investment trust.

Naspers firmed 0.44% to R2,554.

Pharmaceutical group Aspen rose 0.55% to R276.50.