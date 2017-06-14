Global stocks rise in cautious trade

London — Stocks rose on Wednesday, but concern about stretched valuations and caution before a near-certain rate increase by the US Federal Reserve kept their gains in check, while the dollar steadied against a basket of major currencies.

The widely expected quarter-point interest rate increase will take the Fed funds target rate above 1% for the first time since the immediate aftermath of the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

Market participants’ focus will be on signals on the frequency of further increases and how the Fed plans to unwind its huge treasury bond stockpile over the years ahead.

The US central bank is scheduled to release its decision at 6pm GMT on Wednesday with a news conference to follow from chair Janet Yellen.

"With financial conditions remaining supportive … and US financials breaking higher, the Fed may see little reason to moderate its rate hike projections when meeting today," strategists at Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.

The US bank expects the dollar to gain 2% against major currencies over the next few weeks.

On Wednesday, the dollar index barely budged as slightly firmer moves against the euro and yen were offset by losses against the commodity bloc of currencies, such as the Australian and Canadian dollars.

Worry about the pace of global growth and weakness in markets for the commodities they produce drove a 5% slide in the values of both Australia’s and Canada’s dollars between March and May.

Relatively upbeat economic data from China and a surge in the expectation of higher Canadian interest rates have helped currencies of commodities-related economies.

Optimism about the global economy also underpinned European equities where the pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6%, led by industrials and financials. Stocks on Wall Streets hit a record high overnight.

However, worry about valuations, particularly in the tech sector, which nosedived last week, is on the rise.

A record number of investors said equities were overvalued and three-quarters said internet stocks were expensive or in a bubble, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager poll showed on Tuesday.

Strategists at Deutsche Bank warned that its European "complacency indicator", which measures valuations relative to market volatility, was at an 11-year high, and the bank expected economic momentum to fade in coming months.

The MSCI All-Country World index was up 0.1% and has remained stuck in a tight range in June.

Europe’s benchmark bond yield held near seven-week lows ahead of the Fed decision.

In commodities, oil prices fell more than 1%, on the backfoot again on concern about US oversupply.

Brent crude oil was down 45c a barrel at $48.27 while US crude was 50c lower at $45.96.

Reuters