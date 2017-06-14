Futures track a weaker JSE ahead of expected US interest-rate increase

Futures weakened on Wednesday, tracking a weaker JSE and flat trade in US equities.

The all share closed 0.26% down at 51,489 points despite a 1.47% gain by food and drug retailers following the release of upbeat retail sales data for April. Data from Statistics SA showed that retail sales growth rose to 1.5% in April, higher than the market’s expectation of 0.6%.

The gold index gained 1%, general retailers 0.9%, banks 0.38%, and financials 0.37%.

Resources lost 1.33%, property 0.24%, industrials 0.18%, and the blue-chip top 40 0.40%.

Market focus is on the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision, expected on Wednesday evening. Economic data out of the US earlier on Wednesday was unlikely to dissuade the Fed from raising rates by 25 basis points, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

A dovish tone is expected from the Fed, but softer inflation data and an annualised fall of 0.3% in retail sales in May could make the expected monetary policy tightening more difficult, analysts cited by the newswire said.

At 5.42pm, European markets were mixed. The FTSE 100 was down 0.03% and the CAC 40 down 0.1%. The Dax gained 0.57%.

In the US, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.01% and the Nasdaq 0.04%.

Platinum gained 2.03% to $945.13 an ounce and gold 0.86% to $1‚277.22. Brent crude dropped 2.74% to $46.911.

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was down 0.48% at 45,060 points. The number of contracts traded was 107,708 from Tuesday’s 133,359.

The rand was at R12.5933 to the dollar from R12.7572.