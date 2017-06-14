Bonds trade in tight margins ahead of interest-rate announcement

South African bonds were little changed on Tuesday before midday in cautious trade ahead of this evening’s US interest-rate announcement.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.44% from Tuesday’s 8.42% and the R207 at 7.41% from 7.385%.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce its interest rate increase tonight at 8pm Johannesburg time. A press conference thereafter will give signals as to the Fed’s interest-rates path.

The market expects, and has already priced in, a 25 basis-points increase to 1.25%. This will be its second interest-rate increase this year.

Nedbank analyst’s said the market would look out for the speech’s tone and forward guidance from the Fed. They said as the speech will occur after the local market has closed, "markets are likely to be cautious in their positioning and liquidity will be limited".