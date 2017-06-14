Markets

Bonds trade in tight margins ahead of interest-rate announcement

14 June 2017 - 13:11 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were little changed on Tuesday before midday in cautious trade ahead of this evening’s US interest-rate announcement.

At 11.30am, the R186 was bid at 8.44% from Tuesday’s 8.42% and the R207 at 7.41% from 7.385%.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce its interest rate increase tonight at 8pm Johannesburg time. A press conference thereafter will give signals as to the Fed’s interest-rates path.

The market expects, and has already priced in, a 25 basis-points increase to 1.25%. This will be its second interest-rate increase this year.

Nedbank analyst’s said the market would look out for the speech’s tone and forward guidance from the Fed. They said as the speech will occur after the local market has closed, "markets are likely to be cautious in their positioning and liquidity will be limited".

Rand trades flat ahead of US Fed’s rate decision

The market believes there is a 99.6% chance of an interest-rate increase by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday
Markets
3 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rand calm ahead of expected US interest rate ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Industrials lift JSE marginally in ...
Markets
3.
Oil falls after Opec reports output increase
Markets
4.
Rand stable ahead of US interest-rate announcement
Markets
5.
Rand largely unchanged as dollar remains stable
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.