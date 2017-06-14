Markets

Bonds trade firmer on stronger rand ahead of US Fed’s announcement

14 June 2017 - 16:35 Maarten Mittner
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

South African bonds were stronger in afternoon trade on Wednesday as the market followed a sharply firmer rand.

The rand gained more than 1% after retail sales data for April surprised on the upside. Annual retail sales growth accelerated to 1.5% in April, higher than the market’s forecast of 0.6% from 0.9% in March.

At 3.36pm, the R186 was bid at 8.375% from 8.42%. The R207 was at 7.36% from 7.385%.

The rand was at R12.6312 to the dollar from R12.7572.

The rand also gained on a weaker dollar as the market priced in the continued mildly dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve when the Fed announces its interest rate decision later today.

The euro was at $1.1272 from $1.1207.

The market expects, and has already priced in, a 25 basis-point increase to 1.25%. This will be the Fed’s second interest-rate increase this year.

The vital question is whether the Fed is set to increase rates further in 2017. The market appeared to doubt this on Wednesday after US consumer inflation for May came in lower than expected.

The Fed has a 2% target for core consumer inflation, but the annual number has weakened to 1.5% from 1.8% earlier in the year. The US consumer price index softened 0.1% in May after rising 0.2% in April.

The Fed will be loath to follow a more hawkish policy in the light of lower consumer inflation as it could rekindle a deflationary trend.

"The rate hike is anticipated to be a foregone conclusion, but the market will be looking for more information on the Fed’s inflation forecast, balance-sheet reduction programme and projection of further rate hikes," said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr. "A hawkish surprise across all three issues was unlikely."

US treasuries were sharply firmer as the market anticipated lower inflationary pressures for the rest of the year. The yield on the 10-year bond was at 2.1310% from 2.2120%.

The UK 10-year gilt dropped 5.86% to a yield of 0.9737% from 1.0324%.

Markets
4 hours ago

