Bonds slightly weaker ahead of US Fed rate decision

South African bonds were slightly weaker on Wednesday morning in cautious trade ahead of a rate decision from the US Federal Reserve later in the day.

The decision will come after the JSE closes at 5pm.

The market has priced in a 90% possibility of a rate increase of 25 basis points. The Fed is also expected to provide clues on further rate increases in 2017.

Earlier in the year the market had expected at least three increases in 2017, but subdued inflationary data has led many analysts to believe there will be only two increases this year. The Fed increased rates by 25 basis points to 1% in March.

"Any tone in the [Federal open market committee] statement suggesting a partial halt, or perhaps even slowdown, in rate hikes would immediately create dollar weakness, allowing the rand to grind its way firmer," Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

This will benefit local bonds, including the benchmark 10-year R186, which has gained 5.5% in yield so far in 2017.

At 9.04m, the R186 was bid at 8.45% from Tuesday’s 8.42% and the R207 at 7.395% from 7.385%.

The rand was at R12.7586/$ from R12.7572/$.

The US 10-year bond yield was at 2.2059% from 2.2127%.

The 10-year UK gilt yield was at 1.0331% from $1.0324% after rising on Tuesday in a weaker bond market as consumer inflation came in higher than expected, thereby raising the spectre of possible interest rate increases by the Bank of England.