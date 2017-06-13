SA bonds weaken slightly despite stronger rand

South African bonds weakened slightly in afternoon trade on Tuesday, despite a relatively stronger rand. A stronger rand usually supports bonds.

The stronger currency helps keep a lid on inflation, making real returns out of the fixed-income market relatively attractive. However, analysts expect the soft patch in the bond market to be temporary, with low headline inflation, arguing for a potential reduction in interest rates. The poor local GDP figures for the first quarter also support the case for a dose of monetary easing, analysts said.

In May, the Reserve Bank flagged the volatile rand as the key risk to the inflation outlook, which slipped back into its target range of between 3% and 6% in April.

"With inflation lower than forecast, under the 6% ceiling — and likely to stay there — the monetary policy committee can surely see their way open to give the desperately sick economy a much needed boost," said Sanlam Private Wealth head of online trading Gerhard Lampen.

Investors are keeping tabs on the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to increase interest rates by at least 25 basis points on Wednesday. The key for the markets is how the Fed plans to manage its monetary-policy path in the coming months.

The Feds’ approach will likely shape how the dollar trades with other currencies, including the rand, which will likely influence the bonds.

At 3.41pm, the R186 was bid at 8.44% from Monday’s 8.39% and the R207 at 7.405% from 7.36%.