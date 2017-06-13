SA bonds steady ahead of US Fed meeting

South African bonds were little changed on Tuesday morning, with the market’s focus shifting to the US Federal Reserve’s open market committee meeting on Wednesday.

The Fed is expected to increase interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25%.

Nedbank analysts said there was a 90% probability for a rate increase, and the accompanying commentary would give clues on the Fed’s next actions.

"Yields on short-term Treasuries are highly sensitive to the Fed’s rate policy outlook," Dow Jones newswires said. Higher interest rates tighten money supply for the broader economy and tend to shrink the value of outstanding government bonds.

Emerging markets like SA have benefited from low interest rates in the US, with many emerging market companies borrowing in dollars and repaying debt with their local currencies. Higher interest rates could make their foreign debt more difficult to service.

The local market has digested the news of Moody’s downgrading SA’s credit rating.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers chief investment strategist Dave Mohr said while the downgrade was unfortunate, SA’s local and foreign currency ratings remained investment grade. "This means local government bonds remain part of key global indices and there is no risk of forced selling, for now."

At 9.12am the R186 was bid at 8.4% from Monday’s 8.39% and the R207 at 7.355% from 7.36%.

US 10-year Treasuries were bid at 2.2155% from 2.2014%.