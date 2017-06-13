Rand trades flat ahead of US interest-rate policy decision

"Despite a backdrop of decline and downgrades from all of the ratings agencies, the rand continues to trade resiliently; technically the current levels would suggest the potential for a move toward the R12.50/$ level, although local fundamentals do not appear to support that scenario," Nedbank analysts said.

Cautious trading prevailed ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates on Wednesday.

The market had already priced in a 90% likelihood of a US rate increase, said Nedbank analysts, saying that they were looking for clues of possible further rate increases later in 2017.

"For now, the overwhelming feeling is that the market is waiting for the meeting tomorrow night, when the market will gauge the collective thinking of the Fed," said TreasuryOne analyst Andre Botha.

At 3.30pm, the rand was at R12.7888 to the dollar from R12.7948, R14.3243 to the euro from R14.3345 and at R16.2674 to the pound from R16.1953.

The euro was at $1.1202 from $1.1204.