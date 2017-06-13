Markets

Rand trades flat ahead of US interest-rate policy decision

13 June 2017 - 16:47 Karl Gernetzky
The rand was little changed against most hard currencies on Tuesday afternoon, retaining strength despite ratings agency downgrades of SA’s sovereign debt and the country’s leading banks.

Analysts said the rand’s strength since Monday implied there might have been some pricing in of a double-notch downgrade from Moody’s, which did not materialise.

Following its downgrade of SA’s sovereign credit rating to one notch above subinvestment grade, with a negative outlook on Friday‚ Moody’s Investors Service pronounced similar ratings cuts for SA’s five largest banks on Monday night.

"Despite a backdrop of decline and downgrades from all of the ratings agencies, the rand continues to trade resiliently; technically the current levels would suggest the potential for a move toward the R12.50/$ level, although local fundamentals do not appear to support that scenario," Nedbank analysts said.

Cautious trading prevailed ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates on Wednesday.

The market had already priced in a 90% likelihood of a US rate increase, said Nedbank analysts, saying that they were looking for clues of possible further rate increases later in 2017.

"For now, the overwhelming feeling is that the market is waiting for the meeting tomorrow night, when the market will gauge the collective thinking of the Fed," said TreasuryOne analyst Andre Botha.

At 3.30pm, the rand was at R12.7888 to the dollar from R12.7948, R14.3243 to the euro from R14.3345 and at R16.2674 to the pound from R16.1953.

The euro was at $1.1202 from $1.1204.

