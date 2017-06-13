Rand stable as it looks offshore for direction

The rand was relatively stable on Tuesday morning, but the short-term underlying trend suggested a strengthening bias to the dollar and other major currencies.

The local currency weakened to almost R13/$ late on Friday in the immediate aftermath of the Moody’s decision to downgrade SA’s debt rating to within a whisker of subinvestment grade, before the currency later regained its lost ground.

With the Moody’s rating review out of the way, attention will now turn to the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting, which analysts expect to provide direction in the near term.

The Fed is expected to increase the repurchase rate by at least 25 basis points but investors will be most interested in the forward guidance on potential future rate increases.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers analysts Dave Mohr and Izak Odendaal expect the South African Reserve Bank to consider cutting the repo rate in the coming months if the Fed’s tone becomes dovish.

"With the Moody’s announcement out of the way, the next ... hurdle is an expected US interest rate hike this week, which will be accompanied by new projections of where Federal Reserve officials see rates heading, the so-called dot plots," Old Mutual analysts said in a note.

At 9.03am‚ the rand was at R12.8092 to the dollar from R12.7948‚ at R14.3436 to the euro from R14.3345 and at R16.2575 to the pound from R16.1953.

The euro was at $1.1199 from $1.1204.