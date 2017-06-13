Rand largely unchanged as dollar remains stable

The rand was largely unchanged at midday on Tuesday on a stable dollar, as the market awaited the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee (FOMC) decision on interest rates on Wednesday.

The market has already priced in a 90% likelihood of a US rate hike, with analysts set on focusing for clues on possible further hikes later in the year as inflationary pressures in the US remains muted.

The rand was trading in narrow range between R12.75 to the dollar and R12.83 with analysts saying a push to R12.50 to the dollar will be dependent on local factors. This includes positive April retail sales data, being released on Wednesday.

"For now, the overwhelming feeling is that the market is waiting for the FOMC meeting tomorrow night, where the market will gauge the collective thinking of the Fed," said TreasuryOne analyst Andre Botha.

Botha said this suggested that the rand was firmly entrenched in narrow ranges.

At 11.31am, the rand was at R12.8221 to the dollar from R12.7948.

The rand was at R14.3726 to the euro from R14.3345 and at R16.3019 to the pound from R16.1953.

The euro was at $1.1207 from $1.1204.

The local currency weakened to almost R13 to the dollar late on Friday in the immediate aftermath of the Moody’s decision to downgrade SA’s debt rating to within a whisker of sub-investment grade, before the currency later regained its lost ground.

It has been trading with a firmer bias since then, as foreign inflows into local bonds remain elevated.