Oil rises slightly after Saudi says it will make significant cuts

London — Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia said it would make significant export cuts in July amid signs of a drawdown in US crude inventories, although increasing US output continues to weigh on the market.

Brent crude futures were at $48.64 a barrel at 8.33am GMT, up 35c, while benchmark US crude was at $46.38 a barrel, up 30c.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top exporter, is leading an effort by the oil cartel Opec, Russia and other producers to cut output by almost 1.8-million barrels a day through March 2018 to prop up prices.

During the first half of the year, there were doubts over Opec’s compliance with its own pledges.

Saudi officials now say they are making real cuts, including 300,000 barrels a day to Asia for July, although several Asian refiners said they were receiving their full allocation.

"Crude oil is still struggling to rebound," said Petromatrix strategist Olivier Jakob, explaining that the cuts from Saudi Arabia would need to continue beyond the northern summer to have a significant impact.

"They’re making a lot of headlines about reducing supplies but that’s also right in their seasonal pattern of lowering exports in July, August because of domestic needs."

Opec’s exports have been falling since the start of the cuts in January, although some members such as Libya and Nigeria are exempt and doubts remain over the compliance of others, including Iraq.

Trade data shows Opec shipments to customers averaged about 26-million barrels a day in the past six months of 2016, while they are set to average about 25.3-million barrels a day in the first half of this year.

Threatening to undermine Opec’s efforts is rising US drilling activity, which has driven up output in the US by more than 10% since mid-2016, to more than 9.3-million barrels a day.

US crude inventories remain stubbornly high.

Traders on Monday pointed to data from market intelligence firm Genscape estimating a draw of more than 1.8-million barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery point for US crude futures last week.

"Where oil prices go will be determined by the flow of inventory data," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at Australian futures brokerage AxiTrader.

Crude has lost 10% of its value since late May, when Opec announced it would extend production cuts.

