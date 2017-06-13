Oil inches up on Saudi promise to make real supply cuts

Singapore — Oil prices edged up early on Tuesday, lifted by statements that Opec-leader Saudi Arabia was making significant supply cuts to customers, although rising US output meant that markets remain well supplied.

Brent crude futures were at $48.42 a barrel at 12.44am GMT, up 13c, or 0.3%, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $46.21 a barrel, also up 13c, or 0.3%.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, is leading an effort by oil cartel Opec to cut production by almost 1.8-million barrels a day until the end of the first quarter of 2018 in order to prop up prices. Other countries, including top producer Russia, are also participating.

During the first half of the year, there were doubts over Opec’s compliance with its own pledges, as supplies, especially to Asia, remained high.

Saudi officials now say they are making real cuts, including 300,000 barrels a day to Asia for July, although several Asian refiners said they were still receiving their full allocations.

"Crude oil prices rose on the back of further supportive talk from Saudi Arabia. Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that inventories are declining and reductions will accelerate in the next three week," ANZ bank said.

Although other Opec members, like Libya and Nigeria, are exempt from the cuts, and there have been doubts over the compliance of others, including Iraq, the club’s supplies have been falling since the cut’s start in January.

Trade data shows that Opec shipments to customers averaged about 26-million barrels a day in the past six months of 2016, while they are set to average about 25.3 million barrels a day in the first half of 2017.

Threatening to undermine Opec’s efforts to tighten the market is a relentless rise in US drilling activity, which has driven up US output by more than 10% since mid-2016, to more than 9.3-million barrels a day.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says production will rise above 10-million barrels a day by 2018, challenging top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Overall, oil markets remain well supplied.

A sign of ample supplies is the Brent forward curve, which is in a shape known as contango, in which crude for delivery in half a year’s time is about $1.50 a barrel more expensive than that for immediate dispatch, making it profitable to charter tankers and store fuel instead of selling it for direct use.

