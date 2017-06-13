MARKET WRAP: Industrials lift JSE marginally in choppy trade

A promising start by industrials on Tuesday failed to deliver at the JSE’s close as retailers retreated ahead of the release of retail sales data on Wednesday.

Naspers initially drove the industrial index higher, gaining nearly 2% in intra-day trade before losing pace to close up 0.7% at R2,542.76. It dropped nearly 6% on Monday.

Banks and financials ended the day flat as gold stocks retreated on a softer metal price ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision on Wednesday.

The all share closed 0.12% higher at 51,625.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.21%. Industrials rose 0.33%, platinums 0.22% and financials 0.06%. The gold index dropped 2.28%, general retailers 1.13%, food and drug retailers 1%, and resources 0.41%.

Sasol closed 1.79% lower at R365.57. Brent crude was up 1% at $48.63 a barrel in early evening trade.

Retailer Massmart lost 2.32% to R108.10, Truworths 1.7% to R73.92 and Shoprite 1.26% to R198.

Imperial Holdings was 0.66% lower at R156.87.

The rand was at R12.7714 to the dollar in early evening trade from R12.7948 after being confined to a narrow range for most of the day.

Analysts said the rand’s strength since Monday implied there might have been some pricing in of a double-notch downgrade from Moody’s, which did not materialise.

Following its downgrade of SA’s sovereign credit rating to one notch above sub-investment grade with a negative outlook on Friday‚ Moody’s pronounced similar ratings cuts for SA’s five largest banks on Monday night.

Bonds were weaker as the UK bond market came under pressure following higher-than-predicted inflationary data, which caused the pound to weaken against the dollar.

The poor local GDP figures for the first quarter also supported the case for a dose of monetary easing, analysts said. In May, the Reserve Bank flagged the volatile rand as the key risk to the inflation outlook, which slipped back into its target range of between 3% and 6% in April.

The R186 was bid at 8.44% from 8.39%.

Futures were flat, despite a stronger opening on the Dow. At 5.50pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.05% lower at 45‚198 points. The number of contracts traded was 133,359 from Monday’s 106‚736.

With Karl Gernetzky