JSE rebounds as sell-off in technology shares eases

The JSE pushed higher on Tuesday as some technology shares rebounded after a sharp drop recently, suggesting the moves lower may have been a blip, rather than a trend.

The all share index was up 0.53% to 51,839.40 points at lunchtime, as Naspers recovered from a plunge of nearly 6% in its share price, in line with Hong Kong-listed Tencent, in which the media group has a 34% interest.

The recovery in Naspers’s share price, along with a rally in Richemont, boosted industrials.

Adding to the positive tone were mining stocks, particularly platinum miners and diversified miners, which drew support from relatively higher commodity prices.

GT Private Broking’s head of trading, Nilan Morar, attributed the rally in the platinum shares in particular to a steady rise in the price of palladium, which has partly mitigated the low platinum price.

Palladium has risen 31% to $905.91 an ounce so far in 2017, compared with platinum that dropped 4% over the same period.

Leading European share markets were higher at midday, following their counterparts in Asia, where China’s Shanghai Composite index settled 0.44% higher.

US stock futures were relatively flat as the US Federal Reserve held a two-day policy meeting. The world’s most influential central bank was expected to raise the repurchase rate at least 25 basis points on Wednesday.

Among some individual stocks, Naspers regained 1.16% to R2,554.39, with Richemont gaining 1.98% to R105.49.

Among platinum stocks, Impala Platinum was up 3.59% to R37.77, with Northam Platinum gaining 4.24% to R46.74. But AngloGold Ashanti shed 2.92% to R147.06 and Gold Fields dropped 3.15% to R45.56, owing to lower gold price.