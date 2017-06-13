JSE opens firmer as Naspers rebounds

The JSE opened firmer on Tuesday as Naspers rebounded and banks and financials gained on the stronger rand.

Naspers closed 5.89% lower on Monday, but was up on Tuesday as the market interpreted the fall as temporary and based on profit-taking as Naspers has run hard since the beginning of the year. Its Chinese Tencent investment, of which it owns 34%, was up 0.50% in Hong Kong trade.

The Nasdaq recovered from intraday lows on Monday. "However, traders seemed reluctant to take big positions ahead of the US Federal Reserve federal open market committee meeting on Wednesday," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

The market has priced in a 80% possibility of a rate increase of 25 basis points.

The Dow closed 0.17% softer at 21,235.67 points on Monday. Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday morning with the Nikkei 225 down 0.05% and the Hang Seng up 0.41%.

Brent crude was 0.64% higher at $48.49 a barrel as Qatar indicated it remained committed to oil cartel Opec’s production cut agreement.

The rand was hovering around R12.77/$, slightly firmer than its previous close of R12.7948/$.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.61% up at 51,877.40 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.64%. Industrials added 0.86%, banks 0.65% and financials 0.35%. The gold index shed 0.81%.

Brait was 2.26% higher at R66.97. The group reported an annual drop of 42.6% in net asset value for the year to end March as the stronger rand hit the group’s mainly UK operations.

AngloGold Ashanti shed 2.67% to R147.44 while Sibanye was up 3.43% to R17.20.

Among banks, Barclays Africa gained 0.87% to R150.19.

MMI Holdings rose 0.54% to R20.31 as its partnership with African Bank promises higher earnings.

Coronation Fund Managers shed 2.23% to R65.70.

Among property stocks, New Europe Property Investments rose 0.62% to R169.29 but Investec Property Fund dropped 2.65% to R15.77.

Naspers rose 1.86% to R2,571.94.

Taste Holdings gained 2.58% to R1.59.

