JSE closes marginally higher as retailers retreat

The JSE closed marginally higher on Tuesday as a promising start to the session fizzled out in late trade on a firmer rand and lower commodity prices.

The market was little moved ahead of the US Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday. The world’s most influential central bank is expected to raise the repo rate by at least 25 basis points, with the market having priced in a 90% possibility of this happening.

Industrials were the main drivers on the day as Naspers regained some of Monday’s losses. Global luxury goods group Richemont was firmer, but other rand hedges had a negative day.

Retailers were sharply weaker ahead of the release of April retail sales data on Wednesday, with disappointing results from diversified retailer Brait adding to the negative sentiment, mainly on its New Look UK clothing brand. Brait’s annual results negatively reflected the effects of a stronger rand and volatile pound on net asset value.

In the early evening, the rand was at R12.7576 to the dollar from Monday’s R12.7948 as the local currency traded in a tight range for most of the day.

Platinum was 1.39% lower at $930.03 an ounce and gold softened 0.16% to $1,263.76 on a stable dollar. Brent crude shed 0.44% to $47.97 a barrel.

Miners responded negatively with the gold index suffering the biggest losses.

The all share has retreated from its May highs as the market prices in low GDP growth.

"A lot will depend on the next set of results from companies for the period to end-June, which should be available in August," said Stanlib retail investment director Paul Hansen. He said the JSE looked as though it could be starting to break out of its three-year sideways trend a few weeks ago, but had now been knocked back into that trend.

Hansen said mid-cap and small-cap stocks had taken a big knock, reflecting concern about the local economy: "Markets don’t like uncertainty and the latest news on the economy and on Moody’s negative outlook added to the earnings uncertainty."

The Dow Jones was 0.21% up at the JSE’s close. European markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 0.1% lower on a stronger pound and higher inflationary data in the UK. The CAC 40 added 0.51% and the Dax 0.67%.

The all share closed 0.12% higher at 51,625.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 gained 0.21%. Industrials rose 0.33%, platinums 0.22% and financials 0.06%. The gold index dropped 2.28%, general retailers 1.13%, food and drug retailers 1%, and resources 0.41%.

Sasol shed 1.79% to R365.57 on the firmer rand and lower oil price.

Richemont ended the day 2.09% higher at R105.60.

After trading 2% higher in the morning, Brait retreated 6% in intra-day trade before paring losses toward the close, ending the day 4.55% lower at R62.51. The group reported an annual drop of 42.6% in net asset value for the year to end March as the stronger rand hit its mainly UK operations.

AngloGold Ashanti shed 3.75% to R145.80.

Barclays Africa lost 0.83% to R147.67 while FirstRand added 0.23% to R47.70.

Old Mutual was up 0.84% to R32.50, while Sanlam shed 0.63% to R66.58.

Coronation Fund Managers shed 2.54% to R65.49, while trading ex-dividend.

Retailer Mr Price dropped 1.44% to R161.64 and Woolworths 0.67% to R63.34.

New Europe Property Investments rose 0.36% to R168.85 but Investec Property Fund dropped 2.47% to R15.80, trading ex-dividend.

Naspers rose 0.7% to R2,542.76.

Taste Holdings gained 3.23% to R1.60.