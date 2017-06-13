Halt to tech rout good news for Naspers on Tuesday

Asian markets rebounded on Tuesday morning from Monday’s tech rout, during which Naspers close d5.89% lower at R2,525.

Naspers’s Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent was 0.44% higher at HK$271.80 at 6.40am on Tuesday morning, helping the Hang Seng index gain 0.52%.

Nasdaq’s "Fang" stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet — where slightly positive in after-hours trade after leading global tech stocks fell on Friday and Monday.

Facebook was 0.24% higher at $148.80, Amazon 0.02% higher at $965, Netflix 0.37% higher at $152 and Alphabet flat at $961.81. Apple, which lost 7% from Friday to Monday, was 0.19% higher at $145.60 in after-hours Asian trade on Tuesday.

Sasol, which rose 0.83% to R372.25 on Monday, may have a second day of gains, tracking international oil prices higher. Brent crude was 0.6% higher at $48.48 a barrel after Saudi Arabia said it would make significant supply cuts.

The rand was steady at R12.80 at 6.40am. The US Federal Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee starts a two day meeting on Tuesday and will announce its interest rate decision at 8pm on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise the upper ceiling of its funds rate by 25 basis points to 1.25% from 1%.

UK-focused investment holding company Brait warned shareholders on May 26 that it expected to report on Tuesday that its net asset value per share at March 31 had declined by up to 43.5% over its financial year.

In February, Brait reported that at the end of December gym chain Virgin Active accounted for 30% of net asset value, South African fast moving consumer goods group Premier 27%, UK fashion chain New Look 17% and UK grocery chain Iceland Foods 15%.