Futures trade firmer as prospects rise of a US interest-rate increase

13 June 2017 - 18:53 Karl Gernetzky
JSE electronic board. Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
Futures strengthened on Tuesday, tracking a firmer JSE and an upbeat opening of the Dow Jones industrial average.

The all share closed 0.12% higher at 51,625 points, led by industrials which gained 0.33%. SA’s blue-chip top 40 gained 0.21%, platinum shares 0.22% and financials 0.06%.

The gold index dropped 2.28%, general retailers 1.13%, food and drug retailers 1%, and resources 0.41%.

The Dow Jones was up 0.21% at the JSE’s close, with the market waiting for the outcome of the two-day US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate meeting that ends on Wednesday.

Nedbank analysts said there was a 90% chance of the Fed raising rates on Wednesday. The Bloomberg consensus is for a 25 basis-point increase. There is also expectation of a dovish stance from the Fed that will see risk-on sentiment continue.

At 5.53pm, European markets were mixed. The FTSE 100 was down 0.16% while the CAC 40 gained 0.42% and the Dax 0.57%.

Platinum was down 1.69% to $927.83 an ounce and gold 0.18% to $1‚263.76

The local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.21% higher at 45‚265 points. The number of contracts traded was 133,359 from Monday’s 106,736.

The rand was at R12.831 to the dollar from R12.8986.

