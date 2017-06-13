Bonds keep rand afloat for the moment

The rand has gained 6% against the dollar in the year to date. It firmed 11.19% in 2016 and plummeted 33.8% in 2015.

A few of factors caused the 2015 retreat: notably lower commodity prices, weaker Chinese growth, prospects of higher US interest rates and the sudden removal of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.

"Between March 2015 and March 2017, the South African government bond yield curve rose significantly as prices fell, reflecting the fluid local political situation," says PSG bond manager Paul Bosman. It means the market has already priced in the downgrades to junk levels, he says.

Markets generally look forward, so the worst for the rand was in 2015, with the currency now generally recovering from oversold levels. "The rand is well known for its sharp falls and only gradually recovers over time, but not to its previously strongest level," says Iquad Treasury analyst Tony van Dyk.

For that to happen, the local economy must strengthen to warrant a stronger currency.

Driving the global bond market is the fact that global deflationary concerns have not evaporated, despite massive stimulatory measures. Markets hoped for reflation following President Donald Trump’s election, but his tax reform and spending plans remain elusive.

With equity markets pricing in much of the Trump growth factor, bonds remain a safe haven. Markets are not buying the expected reflation story.

Last week, global bond funds experienced their largest weekly inflows in more than two years, following the European Central Bank’s decision to lower consumer inflation projections to an average 1.5% over the next three years, from between 1.6% and 1.7%. The bank is set gradually to normalise its accommodative policies, meaning interest rates will not normalise soon. In the US, the Federal Reserve is similarly cautious, despite upbeat economic data. Wage growth is stubbornly low, rising only 2.5% in a full-employment environment. It rose more than 3% in similar conditions previously.

"Clearly, US wage growth is constrained by structural impediments and is not adding much upward pressure to US inflation," says Stanlib economist Kevin Lings.

With inflation not rising, the Fed will not increase rates to a normalised 3% soon, so bonds could remain on the front foot.

A resilient rand with a firmer bias is likely over the short term. But weakness could be lurking around the corner.

That would happen when SA’s debt is downgraded further. "In a worst-case scenario, a full-scale ratings meltdown characterised by multiple downgrades by all the agencies could occur," warns Old Mutual Investment Group economist Rian le Roux.

At that point it may be time to brace for a weaker currency, similar to 2015, because the bond market is unlikely to remain strong under those circumstances.