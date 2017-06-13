Bonds weaken slightly as market waits for US Fed decision

South African bonds were marginally weaker on Tuesday shortly before midday, with the market’s focus shifting to the weekly government bond auction later on Tuesday and the US Federal Reserve’s federal open market committee meeting on Wednesday.

The government bond auction at 12pm would provide a "litmus test" for demand for bonds, but cautious trade was expected ahead of the Wednesday Fed meeting, Rand Merchant Bank analysts said.

"Given the recent rally that we have seen in local bonds over the last few trading sessions, we expect the auction to clear at or slightly higher than market mids as bonds might seem a little rich at these levels," Rand Merchant Bank credit analyst Elena Ilkova said.

Nedbank analysts said there was a high probability of a rate increase after the Fed meeting on Wednesday, with expectation that the market had priced in a 25 basis points rate increase.

A dovish outlook from the Fed could result in risk-on sentiment continuing, as well as increase prospects for Reserve Bank rate cuts in 2017, which could further boost the local bond market.

Emerging markets such as SA have benefited from low interest rates in the US, but Nedbank cautioned that given SA’s deep and liquid financial markets, the country could be first in line for outflows should market sentiment shift to safe-haven assets.

Analysts said the local market had now digested the news of Moody’s downgrading SA’s credit rating to one notch above subinvestment grade on Friday.

On Monday night, Moody’s also downgraded the ratings of SA’s five largest banks to Baa3, one notch above junk status with a negative outlook.

In a statement, Moody’s cited the challenging operating environment for banks, noting further that the weakening credit quality of sovereign bonds weighed on banks’ own creditworthiness, given their large holdings of the government

"Today’s rating action also reflects the weaker capacity of the government to provide support to banks, in case of need," Moody’s said.

At 11.31am the R186 was bid at 8.41% from Monday’s 8.39% and the R207 at 7.38% from 7.36%.

US 10-year treasuries were bid at 2.2199% from 2.2127%.

The rand was at R12.8221 to the dollar from Monday’s R12.7948.