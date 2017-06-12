Markets

Rand strengthens as global risk appetite continues

12 June 2017 - 16:14 Karl Gernetzky
South African Rand coins are seen in this photo illustration taken September 9, 2015. Picture: REUTERS
The rand strengthened against major global currencies on Monday afternoon as investors continue to seek yield in emerging markets amid risk-on trade.

Investors have shrugged off ratings agency Moody’s downgrade of SA’s sovereign credit rating, made on Friday, with the marginal effect on the rand coming despite news last week that SA had entered into recession, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

"The inflows have strengthened the rand, proving the current risk-on cycle to be an opportune time to receive downgrades from a yield and currency perspective," she said.

Moody’s has kept SA at one notch above sub-investment grade, or junk status, with a negative outlook.

In an explanatory note of its decision on Friday, Moody’s also cited the muted effect on the rand and bond prices, buoyed by investor interest in emerging-market bonds. "The recovery in the global economy presents upside opportunities, but SA’s recovery also hinges on addressing domestic structural bottlenecks and restoring investor confidence," Moody’s analysts said.

Analysts cited by Dow Jones Newswires said the market has largely priced in an expected 25 basis-point rate increase on Wednesday following a meeting of the US Federal Reserve open market committee.

Risk-on trade is likely to continue after the meeting, with expectations of a dovish stance in the wake of soft economic data out of the US, the newswire reported.

At 3.30pm‚ the rand was at R12.8142 to the dollar from R12.8986‚ at R14.3761 to the euro from R14.5049, and at R16.2489 to the pound from R16.4701.

The euro was at $1.1218 from $1.1201.

