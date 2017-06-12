Rand strengthens as global risk appetite continues

The rand strengthened against major global currencies on Monday afternoon as investors continue to seek yield in emerging markets amid risk-on trade.

Investors have shrugged off ratings agency Moody’s downgrade of SA’s sovereign credit rating, made on Friday, with the marginal effect on the rand coming despite news last week that SA had entered into recession, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

"The inflows have strengthened the rand, proving the current risk-on cycle to be an opportune time to receive downgrades from a yield and currency perspective," she said.

Moody’s has kept SA at one notch above sub-investment grade, or junk status, with a negative outlook.