Rand holds up after Moody’s downgrade

The rand was relatively composed on Monday morning, suggesting that a credit rating downgrade by Moody’s on Friday had been largely priced.

As expected, Moody’s downgraded SA’s debt rating by one notch, meaning the country’s investment grade credit rating was still intact, at least for now.

However, Moody’s outlook was kept at negative, implying that the agency could still downgrade the rating to subinvement grade, which would probably trigger bond outflows and cause the rand to weaken.

"At the end of the day, the risk of us falling out the World Government Bond index has been elevated a couple of notches and, we as a country, are literally clinging to the cliff edge by our finger," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.