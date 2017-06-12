Markets

Rand holds up after Moody’s downgrade

12 June 2017 - 10:23 Andries Mahlangu
South African Rand coins. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
South African Rand coins. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The rand was relatively composed on Monday morning, suggesting that a credit rating downgrade by Moody’s on Friday had been largely priced.

As expected, Moody’s downgraded SA’s debt rating by one notch, meaning the country’s investment grade credit rating was still intact, at least for now.

However, Moody’s outlook was kept at negative, implying that the agency could still downgrade the rating to subinvement grade, which would probably trigger bond outflows and cause the rand to weaken.

"At the end of the day, the risk of us falling out the World Government Bond index has been elevated a couple of notches and, we as a country, are literally clinging to the cliff edge by our finger," Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said.

All-round 2018 junk credit ratings loom

The ratings agency sees evidence of systemic corruption and warns of further downgrades
Economy
5 hours ago

For now, bond inflows have bailed out of the rand, which in turn has helped to keep a lid on inflation, which has returned to within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target range.

Investors would also keep a close watch on the US Federal Reserve, which is expected to lift the repurchase later this week by at least 25 basis points. Markets will monitor chairperson Janet Yellen’s forward guidance on rates.

At 8.51am, the rand was at R12.8719 to the dollar from R12.8986, at R14.4334 to the euro from R14.5049 and at R16.4035 to the pound from R16.4701.

The euro was at $1.1213 from $1.1201

