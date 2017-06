Oil rises but persistent glut remains in place

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Monday as futures traders bet the market may have bottomed after a recent steep fall, even as physical markets remain bloated by oversupply, especially from a relentless rise in US drilling.

Brent crude futures were trading at $48.41 a barrel at 2.46am GMT, up 26c, or 0.5%, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $46.07 a barrel, up 24c, or 0.5%. Traders said that the price rises were due to speculative traders upping their investment into crude futures, by taking on large volumes of long positions, which would profit from a further price rise.

The rise in new long positions comes after Brent and WTI crude futures have fallen by about 10% below their opening levels on May 25, when an Opec-led policy to cut oil output was extended to cover the first quarter of 2018 instead of expiring this June.

"Wall Street’s oil bulls have reset for a technical bounce," said Stephen Schork, author of the Schork Report, which specialises in oil and gas market analysis.

While the financial market seems to have some confidence that prices may have bottomed out, the physical market remains bloated, especially due to a rise in US drilling for new oil production.

US energy firms added eight oil rigs in the week to June 9, bringing the total count up to 741, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.

The drive to find new oil has driven up US output by more than 10% since mid-2016, to more than 9.3-million barrels a day, a figure the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says is likely to rise above 10-million barrels a day by next year, challenging top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Soaring US output threatens to undermine an effort led by oil cartel Opec to cut almost 1.8-million barrels a day of production until the first quarter of 2018 in order to tighten markets and prop up prices.

Despite this, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday said on Sunday there was no need to review the agreement on reducing oil output as it was too early to make any decisions.

Russia, not a member of Opec, is the world’s biggest oil producer but it is participating in the production cuts.

Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih made similar statements at the weekend.

