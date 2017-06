Oil rises, breaking three-day losing streak

London — Oil rose on Monday to break a three-day losing streak, after futures traders increased their bets on a renewed price upswing, even though physical markets remain bloated, especially from a relentless rise in US drilling.

Brent crude futures had risen 23c to $48.38 a barrel by 9am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 17c to $46.00 a barrel.

Traders said the price rises came as data showed speculative traders had increased their investment in crude futures by taking on large volumes of long positions.

Brent and WTI futures have lost about 10% in value since May 25, when oil cartel Opec and 11 of its partners extended a restriction on supply into the first quarter of 2018.

"Oil bulls have reset for a technical bounce," said Stephen Schork, author of the Schork Report.

While financial traders have confidence in rising prices, the physical market remains under pressure, especially due to a rise in US drilling for new oil production.

US drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to June 9, bringing the total count to 741, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

This drive to find new oil has pushed up US output by more than 10% since mid-2016, to 9.3-million barrels a day. The US Energy Information Administration says that figure is likely to rise above 10-million barrels a day by 2018, challenging top exporter Saudi Arabia.

Soaring US output undermines Opec-led efforts to cut almost 1.8-million barrels a day of production until the first quarter of 2018 in order to prop up prices.

Saudi Arabia would supply full contracted volumes of crude to at least five Asian buyers in July, industry sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The oil price hit one-month lows last week, as evidence of rising output beyond the US, in the likes of Libya and Nigeria, added to investor bearishness over supply.

"With the typically tighter second half of the year fast approaching, rumours of oil prices having found their bottom are doing the rounds," PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock said in a note.

"Yet such claims are premature as lingering doubts that prolonged Opec curbs will drain the oil glut along with the simultaneous uptick in US, Libyan and Nigerian output make for a bearish cocktail."

