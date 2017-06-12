MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower as Naspers retreats

A sharp fall in market heavyweight Naspers soured sentiment on the JSE on Monday as property and banking stocks gained despite Friday’s downgrade by Moody’s.

Moody’s cut its sovereign credit rating for SA to Baa3 from Baa2, one notch above junk. Moody’s held its outlook on SA as negative, raising the fear of another downgrade in December.

Naspers, trading at a price-earnings ratio of 100, fell after its Chinese Tencent investment, of which it owns 34%, dropped more than 2% in Hong Kong trade. Naspers closed 5.89% lower at R2,525, its lowest level in two months.

The all share closed 1.25% lower at 51,564 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.54%. The gold index shed 2.24%, industrials 2.09% and resources 0.99%. Property firmed 1.14%, banks 0.94%, financials 0.42%, and food and drug retailers 0.41%.

Among banking stocks, Barclays Africa rose 1.71% to R148.90 and FirstRand 0.70% to R47.59.

Redefine Properties lifted 1.61% to R10.70, SA Corp Real Estate 1.24% R5.70, and Rebosis 2.06% to R11.88.

Brait ended the day 1.89% lower at R65.49.

The rand was firmer in early evening trade, reaching a best level of R12.7873 to the dollar from R12.8986 in a relief rally on Moody’s one-notch downgrade.

Investors have shrugged off ratings agency Moody’s downgrade of SA’s sovereign credit rating, with the marginal effect on the rand coming despite news last week that SA had entered into recession, Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said. "The inflows have strengthened the rand, proving the current risk-on cycle to be an opportune time to receive downgrades from a yield and currency perspective."

Bonds strengthened on the firmer rand with the R186 last bid at 8.4% from 8.475% previously.

Old Mutual Multi-Managers’ strategists said in an investment note on Monday that foreign interest in domestic bonds persisted despite the Moody’s decision. Local bonds remained an attractive prospect as the market considered the increased likelihood of the Reserve Bank cutting rates later this year.

Futures tracked a lower JSE and weaker opening on the Dow. At 5.52pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.71% lower at 45‚167 points. The number of contracts traded was 106,736 from Friday’s 24‚990.

With Karl Gernetzky