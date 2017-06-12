JSE opens weaker on gold, as retailers and industrials lose

The JSE opened weaker on Monday after the downgrade by Moody’s on Friday, as industrials retreated on a weaker Naspers.

Naspers, which is included in the industrial index, was more than 2% lower on profit-taking following an upbeat performance last week.

Losses among banks were fairly contained after the opening but general retailers were weaker ahead of the April retail sales numbers set to be released on Wednesday.

Economists expect growth in the sector to remain positive, although at a monthly 0.2% lower from a previous 0.8%, following the dismal mining and manufacturing data released last week.

Property stocks were flat with a weaker bias. Gold shares were lower on a marginally firmer dollar.

On Friday evening, Moody’s cut its sovereign credit rating for SA to Baa3 from Baa2, one notch above junk.

Moody’s held its outlook on SA as negative, raising the fear of another downgrade in December.

Market focus has turned to the outcome of Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve federal open market committee meeting. The Fed is expected to hike rates for the second time this year, despite inflationary prospects remaining negative to the downside.

"We expect the Fed to deliver a rate hike and open the door to balance sheet run-off in September," analysts at Barclays Research said.

That means a further tightening of monetary policies as the European Central Bank (ECB) is also mulling similar actions later in the year.

The Dow Jones closed 0.42% higher on Friday on energy stocks as lower technology counters dragged the Nasdaq and S&P 500 lower.

Asian markers were lower with the Nikkei 225 off 0.52% and the Hang Seng 1.13% lower.

At 9.40am the all share was 0.86% weaker at 51,769.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.96% down. Industrials lost 1.20%. The gold index shed 1% and general retailers were down 0.69%. Financials shed 0.40% and banks softened 0.25%. Platinums lifted 0.32%.

Anglo American was down 0.89% to R176.38.

British American Tobacco was 1.54% lower at R887.34.

Harmony shed 2.85% to R23.56 but Sibanye rose 2.59% to R17.46 among gold stocks.

Standard Bank lost 0.35% to R141.50.

Among financials Discovery lost 1.25% to R126.12.

Alexander Forbes jumped 6.15% to R6.90 after increasing is dividend payout. Along with a 17c interim dividend, the group’s total dividend for the year to end-March rose to 63c, a 70% jump from the previous year’s 37c.

Among retailers, Woolworths dropped 1.32% to R63.59, Massmart lost 1.21% to R109.39 and Shoprite shed 0.86% to R197.84.

Among property stocks Hammerson shed 0.37% to R96.35.

Telkom dropped 1.34% to R67.09, and Naspers lost 2.69% to R2,610.94.

Taste Holdings rose 3.13% to R1.65.