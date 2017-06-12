JSE dips as sell-off in US tech shares weigh on Naspers

The JSE traded weaker at lunchtime on Monday as Naspers’s share price took a big knock and dragged the Industrial 25 Index along with it.

Relatively good gains in other sectors of the market failed to hold up the all share.

The sharp drop in US technology shares on Friday affected Hong-Kong-listed Tencent, in which Naspers has a 34% interest. As a result, Naspers, which has a big weighting in the all-share index, dropped more than 4%.

Analysts at Momentum SP Reid Securities said further selling in US technology shares, which they said are overbought, would need to occur to determine the trend in the US technology market.

On the JSE, the all share was off 0.75% to 51,826.30 points, as industrials fell 1.6%.

Banks gained 0.91%.

Moody’s decision, late on Friday, to downgrade SA’s debt to one notch above sub-investment grade appears to have had little influence on investors’ decision.

In Europe, major stock indices were lower at midday, following their counterparts in Asia.

Naspers dropped 4.41% to R2,564.58, leaving it with a market value of R1.1-trillion.

Anglo American Platinum was up 4.99% to R308.39, with Royal Bafokeng Platinum gaining 4.25% to R29.93. Kumba was up 2.42% to R161.83 and African Rainbow Minerals gained 3.91% to R81.92

Nedbank was up 1.62% to R212.63.