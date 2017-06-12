JSE closes weaker as Naspers tumbles

The JSE closed weaker on Monday as Naspers tumbled more than 6% in intra-day trade in its sharpest daily fall so far this year, after a US technology stock rally was reversed in Asian markets.

Tech stocks drove the US Nasdaq to a record high last week, but concern over high valuations led to a sharp correction on Monday.

Market heavyweight Naspers, trading at a price-earnings ratio of 100, fell after its Chinese Tencent investment, of which it owns 34%, dropped more than 2% in Hong Kong trade.

Naspers closed 5.89% lower at R2,525, its lowest level in two months. Naspers has been a firm, big-stock favourite on the JSE so far this year, gaining close to an annual 40% growth at one point.

Analysts said Naspers also partially retreated on a stronger rand, with the local currency firming 0.6% to R12.8229 to the dollar on the day. The rand is up 6% against the dollar so far in the year, despite Moody’s downgrade announcement on Friday.

"Naspers is a rand hedge and a combination of rand strength and foreign-earned revenues was not likely to be helpful to its rand value," said Investec analyst Brian Kantor.

When the rand gains 20% on the dollar, it takes a more than 20% annual appreciation in the dollar value of a dual-listed stock to translate into an increase in its rand value, he said. "Naspers has been able to reach this rate of return, which few other global players on the JSE have been able to meet."

Banks and financials gained on the stronger rand with property also rising in a relief rally after Moody’s one-notch downgrade and the prospect of an interest-rate cut by the Reserve Bank later in the year.

On Friday evening, Moody’s cut its sovereign credit rating for SA to Baa3 from Baa2, one notch above junk.

Moody’s held its outlook on SA as negative, raising the fear of another downgrade in December.

Market focus has turned to the outcome of Wednesday’s US federal open market committee meeting. The Fed is expected to increase rates for the second time this year, despite inflationary prospects remaining on the downside.

The market was also eyeing local retail sales data for April, set to be released on Wednesday, as an indicator of expected GDP growth this year after last week’s dismal mining and manufacturing data.

The Dow was 0.23% weaker at the JSE’s close and the Nasdaq had dropped 1.06%.

Commodity prices were mixed with platinum gaining 0.88% to $947.38 an ounce. Gold was flat at $1,265.71 an ounce. Brent crude recovered 1% to $48.71 a barrel.

The all share closed 1.25% lower at 51,564 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.54%. The gold index shed 2.24%, industrials 2.09% and resources 0.99%. Property firmed 1.14%, banks 0.94%, financials 0.42%, and food and drug retailers 0.41%.

Diversified miner BHP lost 1.53% to R195.04 and Glencore 1.55% to R47.66.

ArcelorMittal shed 8.08% to R5.69, bringing its losses to 26.68% so far this month.

British American Tobacco closed 1.93% lower at R883.83.

AngloGold Ashanti lost 2.87% to R151.48 and Sibanye 2.29% to R16.63.

Anglo American Platinum gained 3.55% to R304.16, but Lonmin shed 3.66% to R11.33. Lonmin is down 51.7% so far this year.

Nedbank rose 1.85% to R213.13 and Standard Bank 0.77% to R143.10.

MMI Holdings added 0.55% to R20.20 after earlier announcing a partnership agreement with African Bank.

Alexander Forbes rose 3.08% to R6.70 after increasing its dividend payout. Along with a 17c interim dividend, the group’s total dividend for the year to end-March rose to 63c, a 70% jump from the previous year’s 37c.

Retailer Steinhoff shed 0.53% to R65.70, but Mr Price added 0.55% to R164. Woolworths relinquished 1.04% to R63.77.

Growthpoint Properties lifted 1.69% to R25.22 and Hyprop 2.07% to R121.50. Capital & Counties dropped 0.97% to R47.88 and Intu Properties 0.78% to R43.08.

MTN ended the day 1.51% higher at R114.91.

Mondi closed 1.11% lower at R332.