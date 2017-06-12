Futures weaker as JSE closes lower as Naspers retreats

Futures were weaker on Monday, tracking the lower JSE and US equities, which pared last week’s gains.

Naspers lost more than 6% in intra-day trade in its sharpest daily fall so far this year, after a US technology stock rally was reversed in Asian markets.

Tech stocks drove the US Nasdaq to a record high last week, but concern over high valuations led to a sharp correction on Monday.

The Dow was 0.23% weaker at the JSE’s close and the Nasdaq had dropped 1.06%.

Commodity prices were mixed with platinum gaining 0.33% to $942.42 an ounce while gold was flat at $1,265.95. Brent crude recovered 1% to $48.71 a barrel.

The all share closed 1.25% lower at 51,564 points and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 1.54%. The gold index shed 2.24%, industrials 2.09% and resources 0.99%. Property gained 1.14%, banks 0.94%, financials 0.42%, and food and drug retailers 0.41%.

The rand was at R12.831 to the dollar from R12.8986.

At 5.52pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 1.71% lower at 45‚167 points. The number of contracts traded was 106,736 from Friday’s 24,990.

Herenya Capital Advisors trader Petri Redelinghuys said the high volumes were likely due to the close-out for the first quarter of the Alsi futures index on Thursday. Naspers was also heavily weighted in the index and its performance could have meant traders saw opportunity.