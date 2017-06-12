Markets

Bonds trade unchanged after Moody’s downgrade

12 June 2017 - 10:41 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
South African bonds were flat on Monday morning after Moody’s downgraded SA’s sovereign foreign credit ratings by one notch to just above sub-investment grade, while maintaining a negative outlook.

The agency said on Friday that SA’s institutional framework, reduced growth prospects and the continued erosion of fiscal strength due to increasing public debt and contingent liabilities had contributed to the downgrade.

Moody’s decision comes after Fitch and S&P downgraded SA’s creditworthiness to junk status earlier in the year.

The rand, which bonds usually track, held up after the Moody’s downgrade, with the currency weakening to R12.96/$ in intraday trade and closing at R12.94$.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said local bond yields "could be set to grind lower" after Moody’s rating review produced a largely expected outcome.

At 9am the R186 was bid at 8.48% from Friday’s 8.745% and the R207 at 7.39% from 7.38%.

