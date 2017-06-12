Bonds strengthen slightly as market watches for global risk events

South African bonds were marginally stronger just before midday on Monday, amid risk-on trade and a shift in market focus to key global events later in the week.

Foreign interest in domestic bonds persists despite Moody’s latest rating decision on Friday, "proving the current risk-on cycle to be an opportune time to receive downgrades from a yield and currency perspective", Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop said.

Market reaction has been muted after Moody’s downgraded SA’s sovereign foreign credit ratings on Friday by one notch, to just above subinvestment grade, maintaining a negative outlook.

The agency said on Friday that SA’s institutional framework, reduced growth prospects and the continued erosion of fiscal strength due to increasing public debt and contingent liabilities, had contributed to the downgrade.

Moody’s decision comes after Fitch and S&P Global Ratings downgraded SA’s creditworthiness to junk status earlier in the year.

Markets will focus will now turn to the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) open market committee meeting on Wednesday.

Dow Jones newswire reported that Fed officials were expected to raise short-term interest rates, but markets could be underestimating the Fed’s willingness to raise rates more aggressively than planned. This could reduce interest in emerging-market bonds, including SA’s.

"With the Moody’s rating review producing a largely expected outcome, local bonds could be set to grind lower. That said, we still don’t expect positioning to be too heavy until we get more clarity from Wednesday’s [Fed] meeting," Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 8.425% from Friday’s 8.745% and the R207 at 7.35% from 7.38%.