Bonds retain their strength as market awaits global risk events

South African bonds held on to their firmer bias on Monday afternoon, amid risk-on trade and a shift in market focus to the US federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.

Foreign interest in domestic bonds persists despite Moody’s latest ratings decision on Friday. Local bonds remain an attractive prospect as the market considers the increased likelihood of the South African Reserve Bank cutting rates later in 2017, Old Mutual Multi-Managers strategists said in an investment note on Monday.

"While the expected one-notch credit ratings downgrade by Moody’s is unfortunate, SA’s local and foreign currency ratings remain investment grade. This means local government bonds remain part of key global indices and there is no risk of forced selling for now," Old Mutual said.

Market reaction has been muted after Moody’s downgraded SA’s sovereign foreign credit ratings on Friday by one notch, to just above subinvestment grade, with a negative outlook.