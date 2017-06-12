Markets

Bonds retain their strength as market awaits global risk events

12 June 2017 - 16:43 Karl Gernetzky
South African bonds held on to their firmer bias on Monday afternoon, amid risk-on trade and a shift in market focus to the US federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday.

Foreign interest in domestic bonds persists despite Moody’s latest ratings decision on Friday. Local bonds remain an attractive prospect as the market considers the increased likelihood of the South African Reserve Bank cutting rates later in 2017, Old Mutual Multi-Managers strategists said in an investment note on Monday.

"While the expected one-notch credit ratings downgrade by Moody’s is unfortunate, SA’s local and foreign currency ratings remain investment grade. This means local government bonds remain part of key global indices and there is no risk of forced selling for now," Old Mutual said.

Market reaction has been muted after Moody’s downgraded SA’s sovereign foreign credit ratings on Friday by one notch, to just above subinvestment grade, with a negative outlook.

Opinion
Moody’s decision comes after Fitch and S&P Global Ratings downgraded SA’s creditworthiness to junk status earlier in April.

Rand and bond strength "speaks volumes regarding the global risk sentiment at the moment as investors are still seeking yield in the midst of rating downgrades", TreasuryOne currency dealer Andre Botha said.

Focus will now turn to the outcome of the Fed meeting. Dow Jones Newswires reported on Monday the market was pricing in an increase of 25 basis points.

The expectation of a dovish statement from the Fed following soft economic data out of the US has contributed to continued global risk-on sentiment, the newswire said.

At 3.30pm the R186 was bid at 8.39% from Friday’s 8.475% and the R207 at 7.36% from 7.38%.

The rand was at R12.8142 to the dollar from Sunday’s R12.8986.

