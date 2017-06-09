Rand strengthens ahead of Moody’s announcement

On Thursday, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said that despite poor growth, the state was committed to reducing the budget deficit over the next three years to 3.3% of GDP.

A flash poll of market participants conducted by Japanese investment bank Nomura on Friday indicated the market expected a one-notch cut in the rating to Baa3 with a negative outlook.

"The central view of the market is therefore the same as our baseline. We see a one-notch cut on a weaker growth outlook with a negative outlook still on institutional concerns around National Treasury and the risks to fiscal [consolidation] from the low growth outlook," Nomura emerging market analyst Peter Attard Montalto said in a note.

Nomura estimated the likelihood of a two-notch cut at 17%.

"The big question is whether they also keep the outlook as negative. We do not think so but it is a close call," RMB analyst John Cairns said.

Moody’s was expected to release its decision at about 10pm local time. In the past, it has been kinder to SA than S&P Global Ratings and Fitch‚ keeping the country’s sovereign credit rating at Baa2 since November 2014.

S&P and Fitch cut SA to junk status following President Jacob Zuma’s controversial March Cabinet reshuffle.

At 3.30pm the rand was at R12.8882 to the dollar from Thursday’s R12.9251, at R14.40 to the euro from R14.4945 and at R16.4023 to the pound from R16.7281.

The euro was at $1.1174 from $1.1215.