Rand mixed as traders digest UK election results

The rand was stable against the dollar on Friday before midday but had made significant gains to the pound as markets digested the results of the UK elections.

The rand had gained up to 2% against the pound earlier in the day as uncertainty clouded the market after UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party failed to secure an outright majority in the general election.

Barclays Research analysts said the election result would affect the UK’s divorce from the EU. "In the absence of a clear mandate, Brexit remains as ‘hung’ as ever, they said."

Local markets expect rating agency Moody’s to downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch with a negative outlook later this afternoon.

TreasuryOne currency dealer Gerard van der Westhuizen said the agency’s outlook would be a key part of the announcement. "A negative outlook will mean that the agency could be set to [review] our status later this year."

At 11.31am, the rand was at R12.9314 to the dollar from Thursday’s R12.9251, at R14.4638 to the euro from R14.4945 and at R16.4525 to the pound from R16.7281

The euro was at $1.1185 from $1.1215.