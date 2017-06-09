Rand gains against the pound on the fear of a hung UK parliament

The rand had gained 1.7% to R16.45/£ at 6:40am on Friday morning as early results from Thursday’s UK election pointed to a hung parliament.

The pound lost 1.5% against the dollar and 1.4% against the euro.

The BBC reported the ruling Conservative party had lost 11 seats to 303 while the opposition Labour grew 28 seats to 256 by the time 626 out of 650 voting districts had been counted.

The Scottish National Party lost 21 seats, taking its total to 34, the Liberal Democrats gained five seats to 12, the Democratic Unionist Party gained two seats to 10, and the remaining parties combined lost three seats, taking their total to 11.

UK election results appeared to have little effect on Asian markets. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.5% and Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.2%.

Asian markets took their lead from Wall Street where the Nasdaq index closed 0.4% higher and the S&P 500 index 0.03% on the relief that fired Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey’s testimony before Congress uncovered no new scandals for President Donald Trump.

No JSE corporate results or economic data are scheduled for release on Friday.

The weaker pound is likely to be bad news UK-focused JSE stocks, including Brait, Intu and Capital & Counties.