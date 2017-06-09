Markets

Rand suffers mixed fortunes as UK election roils world markets

09 June 2017 - 10:07 Andries Mahlangu
Rand. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was stable against the dollar on Friday morning, but made significant headway against the pound, which was bruised by the prospect of a hung Parliament after UK election failed to produce a decisive winner.

The Conservative Party lost its majority in the general election, which is likely to fuel political uncertainty in the UK.

The rand gained as much as 2% to the pound, which was a lot weaker against a range of other currencies.

Outside the currency markets, the UK political situation had limited effect on the broader financial markets, partly because the outcome was in line with the opinion polls that had predicted a close race between the two leading candidates.

Close to a year ago, when the UK voted to leave the EU in a referendum, global markets went into a tailspin. This meant that investors paid closer attention in the run-up to Thursday’s election.

"It’s a hung parliament and [UK Prime Minister Theresa May] has made one of the worst decisions in UK political history, when she called a snap election while she sat on a 22 point lead in the polls and a 33 seat majority in parliament," GKFX Financial Services chief market analyst James Hughes said.

At 9.05pm, the rand was at R12.9261 to the dollar from Thursday’s R12.9251, at R14.4730 to the euro from R14.4945 and at R16.4027 to the pound from R16.7281.

The euro was at $1.1195 from $1.1215.

Wounded Theresa May fights on, seeks queen's permission to form a government

The early election has delivered anything but the stability May sought, but the 10 seats won by Northern Ireland's DUP could give her a majority
7 hours ago

Shock British election result - what does it mean?

'May called the election earlier than she needed to, and made the campaign all about her personal leadership'
6 hours ago

