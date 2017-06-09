Markets

Palladium surges 7% to highest in 16 years; gold retreats

09 June 2017 - 17:33 Jan Harvey
Picture: ISTOCK
London — Palladium leapt more than 7% on Friday to its highest in over 16 years, as a surge in speculative demand forced industrial users to close out short positions, traders said, pushing the metal through long-term chart resistance.

The backwardation in the market — a formation in the forward curve in which the price of metal for future delivery is below the spot price — can suggest a near-term shortage of metal and has recently steepened, prompting a wave of buying. That pushed prices through the 16-year declining trendline at $868 an ounce, triggering a further surge that took them to their highest since early 2001 at $914.70 an ounce.

Spot palladium was at $884.60 an ounce at 1.45pm GMT, up 3.7%.

"The background for palladium is for good industrial demand and likely a significant market deficit this year, and on top of course you’ve got this speculative squeeze," said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.

"The backwardation has got a lot steeper in the last day. Metal for immediate delivery is very tight, and that is being reflected in those forward rates moving into an even steeper backwardation."

Traders reported a reluctance to lend the metal, suggesting tightness in near-term supply. Chart patterns indicate that the metal is vulnerable to a sell-off from these elevated levels, however, technical analysts said.

Gold fell for a third day, meanwhile, after British elections failed to deliver a clear majority for Prime Minister Theresa May, knocking the pound sharply lower and helping lift the dollar index to its highest since late May.

Spot gold was down 1% at $1,265.91 an ounce, while US gold futures for August delivery were $10.90 an ounce lower at $1,268.60.

Sterling-denominated gold rose to a near two-month high of 1,007.98 pounds an ounce as the British currency fell as much as 2.5%. Along with a drop in the euro, that helped lift the dollar half a% versus a currency basket.

Meanwhile, the FTSE share index, composed largely of companies that earn foreign currencies and benefit from a weaker pound, rose 0.5%, undermining potential demand for gold as a haven from risk.

"A lot of the financial markets haven’t moved as much as you might have thought," said Oxford Economics analyst Daniel Smith.

"The dollar’s a little bit stronger, and that’s going to weigh on gold," he said. "It’s not just about risk appetite, it’s about what people are thinking on the dollar."

Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.8% to $17.23 an ounce, while platinum was 0.6% higher at $938.80.

Reuters

Global shares head for first weekly fall since April

Shock British election result takes its toll on sterling, while the dollar is on course for its best week in more than a month
Markets
6 hours ago

Gold slips as UK election surprise benefits dollar

Attention is now turning to the Federal Reserve policy meeting next week, at which the US central bank is expected to raise interest rates again
Markets
7 hours ago

