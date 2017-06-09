Oil prices slump again as supply surplus prevails

London — Oil prices resumed a downtrend on Friday following steep falls earlier in the week, pressured by widespread evidence of a fuel glut despite efforts led by oil cartel Opec to tighten the market.

Brent crude oil was down 20 US cents at $47.66 a barrel by 8.20am GMT, about 12% below its opening level on May 25, when an Opec promise to restrict production was extended into 2018. US light crude was 20c lower at $45.44.

The oil cartel and other big producers have agreed to pump almost 1.8-million barrels per day less than they supplied at the end of 2016, and hold output there until the first quarter of 2018.

But world markets are still awash with oil.

"The challenge Opec is facing is bigger than anyone thought a few weeks ago," said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

US data this week showed a surprise 3.3-million-barrel build in commercial crude oil stocks to 513.2-million barrels

Inventories of refined products were also up, despite the start of the peak-demand summer season.

"Crude oil prices are testing lows last seen in [the fourth quarter of] 2016," analysts at US bank Jefferies wrote, pointing to the US as the main pressure on prices.

US refined oil product inventories are now back above 2016 levels and well above their five-year range, reflecting an unexpected slowdown in US demand for petrol and distillate fuels, Jefferies said.

Asian markets are also oversupplied, with traders putting excess crude into floating storage, an indicator of a glut.

The Brent forward curve shows a clear "contango" shape, with oil for use now at deep discounts to future prices. Contango refers to a situation where the future spot price of a commodity is below the current price, and people are willing to pay more for it at some point in the future than the actual expected price of the commodity.

Brent for January 2018 is worth about $1.50 a barrel more than Brent for August 2017, making it profitable for some traders to put oil into tankers and wait for a later sale.

Thomson Reuters Eikon shipping figures show at least 25 supertankers sitting in the Strait of Malacca and the Singapore Strait, holding unsold fuel.

That’s similar amounts to May and April, indicating that even in Asia, with its strong demand growth, traders are struggling to clear inventories.

And more production is coming. Libya’s 270,000-barrels-per-day Sharara oilfield has reopened after a workers’ protest and should return to normal production within three days, the National Oil Corp said on Friday.

Reuters