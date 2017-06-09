MARKET WRAP: JSE closes higher as platinums fare best ahead of Moody’s announcement

The JSE closed firmer on Friday as it ended a negative week on an optimistic note ahead of Moody’s expected downgrade announcement.

The market took a positive stance on the Moody’s downgrade as the ratings agency could reflect a more positive stance on the South African economy. S&P Global Ratings and Fitch have already downgraded the country to junk status.

The JSE all share closed 0.50% higher at 52,216.90 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.31%. The platinum index gained 6.33%, general retailers 1.66%, the gold index 1.61%, food and drug retailers 0.94%, industrials 0.6% and banks 0.59%.

The all share ended the week 1.27% weaker but has still gained 3.09% this year.

JSE-listed stocks with exposure to the UK market were volatile for most of the day following greater market and political uncertainty on Prime Minister Theresa May’s slim electoral victory after a resurgent Labour Party gained seats on leader Jeremy Corbyn’s effective election campaign.

In commodity stocks Kumba Iron Ore closed 4.36% higher at R158 and African Rainbow Minerals rose 2.36% to R78.84.

British American Tobacco lost 2.36% to R901.25 while Imperial Holdings added 1.83% to R156.46.

Sibanye Gold rocketed 6.84% to R17.02 but Harmony shed 3% to R24.25.

Anglo American Platinum rose 6.96% to R293.73 but Lonmin shed 2% to R11.76.

Barclays Africa was up 0.97% to R146.40 and Capitec 1.96% to R778.50.

Old Mutual was 1.43% down at R32.34 with Discovery adding 2.25% to R127.71.

Brait lost 4.27% to R66.75.

In property Capital & Counties gave up 1.29% to R48.35, Intu 1.56% to R43.42 and Hammerson 1.72% to R96.71.

Naspers ended the day 1.28% higher at R2,683.03.

Famous Brands rebounded 2.78% to R130.87 after losing 4.62% on Thursday.

The rand was relatively firmer despite a stronger dollar. The rand was at R12.8830/$ from R12.9251.

Bonds appeared unaffected by the UK election gaining on the stronger rand with the R186 last bid at 8.47% from 8.515% previously.

The UK election resulted in a hung parliament as Prime Minister May clung to her position by forming a coalition government with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party.

The UK 10-year gilt yield was sharply lower at 1.0028% from 1.0301% in safe-haven trade as the market braced for more volatility expected from May’s wobbly government.

Futures were flat despite a strong Dow opening. At 5.55pm‚ the local near-dated, top-40 Alsi futures index was 0.05% higher at 45‚850 points. The number of contracts traded was 24,990 from Thursday’s 24‚314.