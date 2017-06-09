JSE opens marginally higher, platinum stocks rise

The JSE was marginally higher at the opening on Friday as platinum stocks gained as a softer rand offset a fall in the platinum price.

The pound retreated on the UK election result.

The platinum price was 0.04% softer at $937.80 and the rand was at R12.9314/$ from R12.9251/$.

Analysts said UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May’s calling of a snap election "backfired spectacularly" following an effective campaign by previously lowly rated Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Instead of increasing the Conservative majority in the house of commons, May’s original reason for calling the election, the UK now faces a hung parliament.

The pound fell from $1.29 to $1.2713 in early morning trade on Friday as the UK now faces greater uncertainty in the scheduled Brexit negotiations.

May’s gamble did not pay off, Franklin Templeton analysts said, and the election result was likely to play into the hands of the EU’s Brexit negotiators, who could be emboldened by the UK’s lack of a strong leader, and take a tougher line.

JSE trade was cautious as the market awaited the outcome of the Moody’s review later on Friday after the market’s close.

Moody’s is expected to downgrade SA’s credit rating by one notch with a negative outlook.

S&P Global ratings and Fitch have already downgraded the country to junk status.

The Dow closed 0.04% higher at 21,182.53 with the Nasdaq closing at a record high as tech stocks surged.

Former FBI director James Comey’s testimony in congress was seen as a damp squib in many circles. "Nothing significant came out of Comey’s testimony, which was seen as more hype than substance," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Asian markets were mixed with the Nikkei 225 up 0.52% and the Hang Seng losing 0.18%.

At 9.44am the JSE all share index was up 0.18% to 52,050.9 and the blue-chip top 40 had gained 0.2%. The platinum index was 1.09% higher and industrials were up 0.53%. The gold index gained 0.43%. General retailers dropped 1.01%. Financials shed 0.61% and banks lost 0.56%.

Sasol rebounded 1.38% to R372.26 as a weaker rand offset a lower oil price.

Brent crude was 0.56% lower at $47.60 a barrel on Friday morning.

Anglo American Platinum lifted 1.44% to R278.57 but Lonmin shed 0.92% to R11.89.

FirstRand was 0.74% lower at R46.86.

Old Mutual was 1.71% down at R32.25.

Vodacom was 0.72% lower at R163.47.

Naspers jumped 2.15% to R2,706.