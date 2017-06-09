JSE holds up but shares with UK exposure feel pinch

The JSE edged up at lunchtime on Friday, near the end of what has been another tough week for the local share market.

Bargain hunting was in play in some of the recently sold-down shares, helping to lift the all share index 0.19% to 52,059 points at lunchtime, though the index was poised to end lower for the third straight week.

Locally listed stocks with UK exposure took a big knock after the Conservative Party failed to secure a majority in the hotly contested UK general election, resulting in a hung Parliament.

The upshot is that this political development is likely to stall the Brexit process, which was meant to start in the a few weeks’ time. Brait, Old Mutual, Intu Properties and others suffered as the pound weakened significantly to the rand and other currencies.

But the global reaction to the political impasse has largely been contained, unlike a year ago when the outcome of the Brexit vote jolted sentiment.

The relatively calm reaction is partly attributed to the fact that the election outcome broadly matched opinion polls.

To this end, the UK FTSE 100 was up 0.77% at midday, with Germany’s DAX 30 losing 0.48%.

Analysts said UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Theresa May’s calling of a snap election "backfired spectacularly", following an effective campaign by previously lowly rated Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Instead of increasing the Conservative majority in the House of Commons, May’s original reason for calling the election, the UK now faces a hung parliament.

Among some individual stocks on the JSE, Old Mutual was off 2.01% to R32.15, while Rand Merchant Holdings regained 2.12% to R38.94. Alexander Forbes was up 3.62% to R6.58.

Massmart was recovered 2.14% to R109.80, with Lewis recouping 1.98% to R34.44. Tsogo Sun was up 2.16% to R23.62.

British American Tobacco lost 1.39% to R910.25, with Brait losing 3.2% to R67.50. Intu Properties was off 1.81% to R43.31 and Capital & Counties Properties lost 3.14% to R47.44.

Among resources, Sibanye was up 2.7% to R16.36, with Harmony gaining 1.76% to R25.44. Anglo American Platinum rose 4.54% to R287.08, with Impala Platinum gaining 2.84% to R36.24 and Northam jumping 7.28% to R44.05.